The Heritage girls’ golf team, seen here last season, has shot out of the gate this season to a 3-0 record.
The Patriots, seven-time league champions, knocked off Pittsburg 227-inc and 242-inc to open the season on Feb. 22 and 24, before dispatching Deer Valley 215-inc. on March 1.
The Patriots were slated to host the Wolverines again on March 3. Results were not available as of press time.
Besides the date with Deer Valley, Heritage will face Freedom, Liberty and Antioch twice, prior to the league championship at Lone Tree Golf Course on March 29.
To view the complete schedule, visit bit.ly/307PIDC.
