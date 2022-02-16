Soccer Ball

The seventh-seed Heritage girls soccer team defeated 10th-seed Liberty in the opening round of the North Coast Section playoffs Wednesday night (Feb. 16).

Heritage’s Madison Del Prado scored once in each half to push the Patriots to victory.

Heritage is slated to clash with second-seed Carondelet at the Carondelet Athletic Complex on Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.

Carondelet advanced in a 2-0 win over 15th-seed Castro Valley on Feb. 16.

