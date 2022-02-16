Heritage girls soccer team defeats Liberty in North Coast Section playoffs Feb 16, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The seventh-seed Heritage girls soccer team defeated 10th-seed Liberty in the opening round of the North Coast Section playoffs Wednesday night (Feb. 16).Heritage’s Madison Del Prado scored once in each half to push the Patriots to victory.Heritage is slated to clash with second-seed Carondelet at the Carondelet Athletic Complex on Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.Carondelet advanced in a 2-0 win over 15th-seed Castro Valley on Feb. 16. Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Team Heritage Playoff Sport Liberty North Coast Girl Madison Del Prado Click here to stay informed. Never miss out on breaking news! Local news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! Stay informed. Promoted Events BLACK HISTORY MONTH & PRESIDENT'S DAY CELEBRATION IN ANTIOCH! Saturday, February 19th, 2022 @ 9:00 pm – 2:00 am Promote your event to thousands of readers every day! Choose from these three promotions: Only $15.00 for 3 days, $30.00 for 7days, Best Deal 14 days for only $55.00 Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, our community needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Search For Events By Date Facebook thepress.net Featured Businesses The Reverse Mortgage Group - Beth Miller-Rowe +1(925)969-0380 Website Polar Bear Rolled Ice Cream Oakley Town Center Shopping Center +1(925)666-8915 Borden Junction Garage +1(925)634-5970 SLAYROOM STUDIO +1(925)290-7283 Website Law Office of Joan Grimes BRENTWOOD +1(925)939-1680 Website R&D Lighting +1(925)628-1126 The Magic Entertainment of John Gardenier +1(844)624-4248 Website HomeLife Senior Care +1(925)240-5770 Website Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center +1(925)634-9900 Website Brentwood Self Storage U-Haul reservations (925) 809-7387 +1(925)393-0465 Website Byron Rock & Ready Mix +1(925)240-0067 Website National Flooring & Supply +1(925)634-4111 Website Oakley Self Storage +1(925)393-0260 Website Ivan O.B. Morse +1(925)828-5307 Website Sharp Realty +1(925)240-6683 Website Find a local business Online Poll What did you think of the Super Bowl halftime show? You voted: I loved it I hated it I didn't watch it I had no opinion Vote View Results Back Popular News, Videos & Slideshows Articles Videos Collections ArticlesContra Costa County lifts universal mask requirementsSuper Bowl LVI will feature Freedom High School graduate Joe MixonPolice release more double homicide detailsDiscovery Bay to install more license plate readersOakley police investigate shooting incident on Valentine's DayNonprofit looks to add mixed-income housing in BrentwoodContra Costa County Board of Supervisors appoints new health officerArson suspected in Tuesday afternoon vehicle fireMan faces at least 50 years in jail in killing of copEastern Contra Costa wineries win big Videos Collections{Photos} East Cypress Road crash[Photos] January 2022 Pets[Photos] Oakley duplex fireWho is Julia Fox? Introducing the new lady in Kanye West's life...[Photos] Discovery Bay standoff[Photos] Vasco Road crash[Photos] Former BVAL football players in NFL[Photos} Oakley crash[Photos] Byron Crash[Photos] February 2022 Pets
