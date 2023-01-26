Heritage girls still perfect in the BVAL

The Heritage High School varsity girls basketball team defeated Liberty High School 62-26 on Jan. 24, to remain undefeated at 5-0 in the Bay Valley Athletic League.
All 11 Heritage players scored, led by 10 points from senior Amanda Muse, with junior Aubrey Villamor close behind with 9.
The victory puts the Patriots atop the league standings and their overall standing at 16-4. Heritage hosted Freedom High on Thursday, Jan. 26, and will travel to Antioch High on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Both games start at 7 p.m.
