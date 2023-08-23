Before the first serve was taken in last weekend’s East County Invite, Heritage girl’s volleyball head coach Janet Hannigan had several questions about her roster entering the 2023 campaign.
Can her freshman setter fill a role held by a senior last year? Does this current roster have just as good, if not a better, sense of cohesiveness compared to last year? Are the seniors providing the right leadership for the underclassmen?
Those questions may have been put to bed after the Patriots' opened the season 3-2 after the tournament at Deer Valley last Saturday.
“Kind of answered some questions for me on some things,” Hannigan said after the team’s opening win against El Cerrito. “We’re always going to try new stuff, but getting a win, and a decisive win, is really great.”
Heritage swept El Cerrito 2-0 (25-13, 25-10) in the best-of-three series as senior Brenna Gleason and Chisom Okaforize each notched a team-high four kills in the match with sophomore Camy De La Chevrotiere served four aces.
The Patriots went on to lose to Encinal in two straight sets afterward, despite a furious rally in the first set that nearly saw them come all the way back from a 16-2 hole.
Heritage would grab 2-0 wins in two of the final three matches of the day against College Park and Mt. Diablo before getting swept by Albany to end the day. De La Chevrotiere finished the day with 10 aces, while Gleason got 19 kills and nine aces of her own.
The Patriots say that the start to the season has been a huge boost to the team’s confidence.
“I think it’s really good,” Gleason said. “I feel like we went into the season by the two jamboree’s kind of hesitant, kind of nervous about the play because there’s a lot of new people on the team. But the younger underclassmen really have been stepping up. I’m excited to see how the season goes.”
The 3-2 start to the campaign is a step in a better direction from the 1-6 start to 2022. Heritage would eventually finish 17-11 overall while running through the BVAL 10-0, extending their winning streak in league to 22 matches in the process.
They rode a six-match win streak and won nine of their last 11 before crashing in the North Coast Section playoffs at Berkeley after a five-set classic that went down to the wire.
“That game was really disappointing,” senior Natalie Labarge said. “This year, if we really practice with each other well enough and we could get that flow going, I think we really will take it on. If we continue to bring that up and bring up the level I feel like we could take NCS longer.”
“We’re going to face different teams and we’re going to face different levels,” senior Ellie Hartman said. “I think as long as we pull the positives from every match and every practice, we take what our coaches taught us, and we apply that to our gameplay, I think that’s what’s going to bring us to the next level.”
Heritage finishes non-conference play on the road on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and opens BVAL play the following night against Antioch at home on Sept. 7.
