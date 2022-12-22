Heritage girls win fourth in a row

Since opening the season with a home loss to perennial state powerhouse Archbishop Mitty, the Heritage girls basketball team has run off four victories in a row after defeating James Logan at home on Wednesday night.
The Patriots defeated Logan 55-41 on Wednesday, Dec. 14, their second victory over the Colts on the young season, after also facing each other at the recent Miramonte Peyo Classic. Junior guard Kendall McClure continued her recent strong play with a game-high 21 points, while senior post Amanda Muse added 15 points, including a buzzer-beater at the end of the first half that gave Heritage a nine-point lead at the break. Muse missed just one attempt from the field in the game, and made her presence felt in the paint with 19 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.
“We are really beginning to come into ourselves as a team and figure out who we are,” said McClure. “We have not only started to figure each other out, but also how to create our identity as a team. Moving forward not as five separate players, but as a unit, has allowed us to start to be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.