Paul Blackburn, a 2012 Heritage graduate, was briefly recalled by the Oakland A’s last week, before being optioned to the team’s alternate site on Aug. 24.
The 6-foot-1, 196 pound right-handed pitcher spent roughly six days on the team’s active roster, but didn’t appear in any games.
Blackburn has appeared in 20 big league games—all with the Oakland A’s—in over three seasons, compiling a 5-6 record with a 5.18 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 97.1 innings.
The Patriots alum was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the first round of the 2012 amateur draft (56th overall) out of high school, before he was traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2016 and to the A’s later that year. He broke into the big leagues in July of 2017 with the A’s, after playing for seven teams in the rookie league and all the way up to triple A.
In all levels of professional baseball, the 26-year-old has racked up a 50-32 record with a 3.70 ERA and 486 strikeouts in 729.2 innings.
