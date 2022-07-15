Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn is the first player from Heritage High School to reach Major League Baseball. He’s also the first Heritage alum to be an MLB All-Star.
Blackburn, who was named to the American League All-Star Team on Sunday, July 10, is enjoying the best season of his career. Through his start on Friday, July 8, Blackburn had a 3.36 ERA, 1.20 walks and hits per inning pitched (WHIP) and 73 strikeouts in 91 innings pitched. Additionally, while Oakland has struggled throughout most of the season, Blackburn has managed to maintain a winning individual record, going 6-4.
Blackburn struggled to find a reaction upon finding out that he was an All-Star.
“I’m just kind of at a loss for words,” Blackburn said on Athletics.com. “The journey that it’s taken to get here has been incredible. I don’t know. I’m really lost for words. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to play in a big league All-Star Game. It’s incredible.”
Blackburn’s journey to his first All-Star Game has been anything but a smooth path. He was drafted out of high school by the Chicago Cubs in the first round of the 2012 supplemental draft, No. 56 overall. The right-hander remained in the Chicago organization until the 2016 trade deadline when he was dealt to the Seattle Mariners. Blackburn stayed in the Seattle organization for the remainder of that season. In the offseason, he was traded to Oakland.
On July 1, 2017, Blackburn made his MLB debut. He went six innings, allowed one unearned run, surrendered three hits and walked one in a no-decision. He earned his first MLB win in his next outing, allowing only one earned run with eight hits and one walk over 7.2 innings. Those were part of a successful rookie campaign. During that 2017 season, he posted a 3.22 ERA and 1.26 WHIP and went 3-1 in 10 starts.
The following seasons were more of a struggle for Blackburn, as he bounced between the majors and the minors. He appeared in 20 total Major League games for the A’s from 2018-2021, with a 7.60 ERA and 1.65 WHIP with 55 strikeouts in 79.1 innings.
His manager in Oakland, Mark Kotsay, cited Blackburn’s journey, which he said “is probably unlike another other All-Star that’s going to be on that team this year.”
“He’s dealt with a lot of adversity throughout his career,” Kotsay said of Blackburn. “He’s had to have the right mindset to battle back. The word I used for him is ‘grit.’ The determination and perseverance that it’s taken to continue his path and believe in it. He should feel really rewarded.”
Blackburn was the only Oakland player named to the American League team, though others could join him in the coming days as other players drop out for various reasons.
The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 19, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
