The Heritage High School Athletic Department has launched a virtual campaign to take a look back at the school’s 15 top athletic moments in its first 15 years.
The standout contests and feats were voted on by a panel of long-time Heritage coaches and administrators.
The school began the trip down memory lane this week by honoring those moments that barely missed the cut. They include the girls’ basketball team knocking off 13-time defending San Joaquin Section champion St. Mary’s (Stockton) to win the Gold Division of the West Coast Jamboree in 2018; the girls’ golf team pulling out the school’s first varsity victory, knocking off Pittsburg in 2005; the wrestling team defeating Liberty in a dual-match for the first time, which took place in 2019; the boys’ golf team finishing the decade with 40 straight dual match victories, earning four straight league titles, also in 2019; and the baseball team squeaking by Berkeley for the program’s first Division 1 playoff victory, in 2010.
