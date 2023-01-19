Heritage High football star Wolfe named county scholar athlete

Submitted photo

The Northern California National Football Foundation named Koen Wolfe of Heritage High as a Contra Costa County Scholar Athlete.

Two-way football star and class of 2023 graduate Koen Wolfe of Heritage High School brought home a prestigious award following the fall high school season.

The Northern California National Football Foundation named Wolfe as a Contra Costa County Scholar Athlete. The award not only honors the student’s football ability, but also top accomplishments in the classroom and leadership among the player’s team.

Wolfe didn’t even know he qualified for the award until Heritage varsity football head coach Dave Fogelstrom told Wolfe he had nominated him for the award in early November. A little over a month later, it was announced to him and his team that Wolfe had won the honor.

