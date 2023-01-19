Heritage High football star Wolfe named county scholar athlete

Two-way football star and class of 2023 graduate Koen Wolfe of Heritage High School brought home a prestigious award following the fall high school season.
The Northern California National Football Foundation named Wolfe as a Contra Costa County Scholar Athlete. The award not only honors the student’s football ability, but also top accomplishments in the classroom and leadership among the player’s team.
Wolfe didn’t even know he qualified for the award until Heritage varsity football head coach Dave Fogelstrom told Wolfe he had nominated him for the award in early November. A little over a month later, it was announced to him and his team that Wolfe had won the honor.
“I feel honored to have won this award. It’s a great way to get my name recognized,” Wolfe said.
His mother, Corlina said she was shocked when he announced to his family that he had won this award because of how humbled he keeps himself as a person and player.
Koen began playing football in third grade, his mother said she knew he had athletic talent earlier.
Corlina said, “From a young age, I knew Koen was born to be an athlete. It didn’t matter the sport, he’s just a freak athlete.”
He took a break from football up until his freshman year of high school when he decided he would pick the sport back up. During his time playing football for Heritage High School, Koen was a three-year varsity player and a two-way star for the team. He was named one of the captains his final season this fall.
Koen said, “I had to put lots of extra work towards weight lifting, as well as also having to study more.”
After graduation, Wolfe plans to study kinesiology as he wants to stay associated with sports in some way if he decides to not continue to play sports. He said he has already been accepted to many colleges, but has not decided which one he will attend.
