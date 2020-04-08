Heritage High School girls’ basketball coach Rob Ocon was recently named the Winter Female Team Coach of the Year.
The honor, chosen by the Bay Valley Athletic League Board of Managers, follows the Patriots’ 22-7 record, which included a 10-0 mark in league play — more than enough for the team to capture its fifth straight league title.
Heritage succumbed to Cardinal Newman in the opening round of the challenging North Coast Section (NCS) Open Division playoffs but bounced back to defeat Sacramento’s McClatchy High School in the opening round of the state playoffs.
Heritage fell to Clovis North 54-52 days later, falling on two made free-throws with 1.6 seconds left in the contest.
Ocon has carried on a rich basketball tradition at Heritage in five years at the helm, compiling a current 44-game winning streak in league play, according to a news release on the school’s website.
Prior to being placed in the elite NCS Open Division postseason bracket this year, the Patriots reached the NCS Division I title game four years in a row.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.