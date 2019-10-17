Heritage girls water polo team

Photo courtesy of Heritage High School

The Heritage High School girls’ water polo team will play for a cure at its Oct. 30 game against Deer Valley. All proceeds from the contest will go toward the Sandi McKillip scholarship fund, created in honor of the former Heritage P.E. teacher and coach, who lost her battle with breast cancer years ago. Games are slated to begin at 5 p.m. The entrance fee is $5.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags