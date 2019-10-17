The Heritage High School girls’ water polo team will play for a cure at its Oct. 30 game against Deer Valley. All proceeds from the contest will go toward the Sandi McKillip scholarship fund, created in honor of the former Heritage P.E. teacher and coach, who lost her battle with breast cancer years ago. Games are slated to begin at 5 p.m. The entrance fee is $5.
