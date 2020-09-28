Heritage High School graduate Paul Blackburn, now a pitcher in the Oakland A’s organization, was recalled from the team’s alternate site to make a big league start on Sept. 26.
The 6-foot-1, 196 pound right-hander went 2/1/3 innings, surrendering seven runs on five hits in the A’s 12-3 loss, his first appearance for the team this season.
He was optioned back to the team’s alternate site the following day.
Blackburn has appeared in 21 big league games—all with the Oakland A’s—over four seasons, compiling a 5-7 record with a 5.69 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 99.2 innings.
He spent roughly six days on A’s ’s active roster in August, but didn’t appear in any games.
The Patriots alum was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the first round of the 2012 amateur draft (56th overall) out of high school, before he was traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2016 and to the A’s later that year. He broke into the big leagues in July of 2017 with the A’s, after playing for seven teams in the rookie league and all the way up to triple A.
In all levels of professional baseball, the 26-year-old has racked up a 50-33 record with a 3.77 ERA and 488 strikeouts in 732 innings.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.