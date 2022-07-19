Paul Blackburn

Photo courtesy of the Oakland A's

Heritage High School alum Paul Blackburn, now a member of the Oakland A's, had a near perfect one-inning appearance in the Major League Baseball All-Star game on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Blackburn tossed a scoreless fourth inning, getting Trea Turner to pop out , before Willson Contreras reached base on an error. Blackburn finished up the frame by forcing future Hall of Famer Albert Pujos to fly out and Bay Area foe Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants, to strike out. Blackburn, who was drafted out of high school in 2012, was making his first appearance in the game

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription