Heritage High School alum Paul Blackburn, now a member of the Oakland A's, had a near perfect one-inning appearance in the Major League Baseball All-Star game on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. Blackburn tossed a scoreless fourth inning, getting Trea Turner to pop out , before Willson Contreras reached base on an error. Blackburn finished up the frame by forcing future Hall of Famer Albert Pujos to fly out and Bay Area foe Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants, to strike out. Blackburn, who was drafted out of high school in 2012, was making his first appearance in the game
Heritage High School alum Paul Blackburn nearly perfect in Major League Baseball All-Star Game
