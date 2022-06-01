Heritage High School recently announced the hiring of three new head varsity coaches for its winter sports season.
Randy James will become the school's new boys soccer coach, Sienna Zabroski will take over the girls program, and Mark Hurtado will be the girls basketball coach.
"Each of these individuals will bring valuable experience, knowledge and an ability to connect with our student-athletes to these positions, all while supporting our mission to build a culture of excellence, embracing all aspects of the interscholastic and educational athletics experience," said Heritage Athletic Director Nate Smith in a news release.
Boys Soccer – Randy James
James rejoins the ranks of Patriots head coaches after being head girls soccer coach for six seasons during which Heritage reached the section playoffs every year, including a trip to the North Coast Section Division 1 semifinals.
The Patriots also won two league titles under his leadership with an overall mark of 79-34-21 during his tenure.
In addition to his success at the high school level, James is the director of the Recreational Program for Ballistic United Soccer Club in Pleasanton, having also served as its academy director and as a U15 and U17 head coach, and currently overseeing a program that serves upwards of 700 athletes. He holds a U.S. Grassroots Instructor License, and gives Heritage another on-campus head coach, as a physical education teacher for the Patriots.
Girls Soccer – Sienna Zabroski
Zabroski takes the helm of the varsity girls soccer program after guiding the junior varsity program for the past two seasons. The Heritage High and UC Riverside alum also has playing and coaching experience that she demonstrated last season guiding the Patriots’ junior varsity team to an unbeaten league record, Smith said.
Zabroski has previous coaching experience as a head junior varsity coach at Riverside High School, and currently trains athletes at the COPA Soccer Training Center in Walnut Creek in addition to having recently coached in the Impact Soccer Club program. She also brings a high level of competitive experience as a player to her new role, most recently playing professional soccer in both Finland and Taiwan, along with the San Francisco NightHawks of the Women's Premier Soccer League, Smith said.
Girls Basketball – Mark Hurtado
Hurtado brings a highly successful background to the Heritage program, where he takes over a team that has won seven consecutive league titles and reached either the North Coast Section Division 1 title game or the Open Division in each of the last six post-seasons.
He was most recently the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the women’s basketball program at Diablo Valley College, but has made an impact for more than a decade in the Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL). He is a two-time BVAL coach of the year in girls basketball, having led Deer Valley to three league titles and the 2013 North Coast Section championship, a year in which he also guided the Wolverines to the NorCal title game. He also took over the Deer Valley boys program for two seasons, leading a team that had three consecutive losing seasons back to the section playoffs, Smith said.
In addition to his coaching background, Hurtado also isa physical education teacher in the Antioch Unified School District.
