Heritage’s baseball team in 2020 was senior-heavy. Therefore, the cancellation of last season not only kept the Class of 2020 from having a real senior season but also prevented the players of the Classes of 2021 and 2022 from gaining real varsity experience. That left the Patriots with a sense of uncertainty as they entered the 2021 season.
Despite that, the 2021 season has brought good results. Heritage defeated Antioch 6-0 on Tuesday, April 27, to move to 12-2 overall and 7-2 in official Bay Valley Athletic League games.
“It’s been better than anticipated,” coach Kevin Brannan said. “We really had no idea what to expect. We knew it would be a big adjustment from years past with a very inexperienced group. We aren't quite where we want to be, but I think we are on our way.”
It’s been a team effort. Nine Patriot hitters have at least 24 at-bats on the season. Of that group, seven are hitting .300 or better. Junior Ryan Wheeler leads the team with a .417 average. Behind him are seniors Brandon Marion and Parker Judy, both hitting .385; seniors Gavin Tonkel, David Thomas and Brennan Rocha at .348, .344 and .324, respectively; and Jo Jo Roman at .316.
But Heritage has only three home runs: two from Judy and one from fellow senior Brett Ehlen. As a team, the Patriots are only slugging .409.
But although the power hasn’t been great, the Heritage offense has found ways to make up for it. The Patriots sport a team on-base percentage of .442. When they’ve been on base, Heritage runners have done damage, stealing 42 bases. Roman has led the way with 10, Tonkel has eight and Wheeler, Judy and Rocha each have five.
The pitching has similarly been a team effort, with the Patriots’ team ERA coming in at 1.82. Senior Cristian Machado has notched a 4-0 record with a 1.18 ERA in nine appearances. He’s also struck out 27 hitters in 23.2 innings. Fellow senior Felix Dominguez leads Heritage in strikeouts, recording 30 in 20 innings. He also has a 3-0 record with a 2.00 ERA.
Seniors David Thomas [2-2, 2.02 ERA] and Carson Glavich [2-0, 3.13 ERA], along with Ryan Marchetti [1-0, 0.57 ERA], all have at least 12.1 innings pitched and have made the most of those appearances.
And as is always the case in baseball, the statistical leaders aren’t the only players who make teams go. Brannan was quick to credit one of his utility players for his role in the team’s success.
“Beyond the statistical leaders, Anthony Potestio has been very valuable to us,” Brannan said. “Anthony is a sophomore who has played multiple positions and batted all over the lineup in an everyday role.”
Brannan said that the last year has been a reminder of how fortunate he is to get to coach and help the players become better student athletes.
He’s noticed a similar attitude among those players.
“They're excited,” Brannan said. “I couldn't imagine being a high school-aged kid and having an entire year stripped from me. No school, no sports, no social activities. They are making the most of it and winning games along the way. I'm happy for them.”
One of the highlights of the 2021 season was Brannan picking up his 200th win at Heritage.
Speaking about that accomplishment, Brannan said that he “would be remiss to not give most of the credit to the coaches I have on staff.
“It caused me to reminisce on some of the highs and even some of the lows over the years. Between the kids and the great parent support, it becomes easy to forget about the quality coaches I have at each level,” Brannan said. “It’s very hard to get and keep quality coaches at the HS level in this age of travel ball and private lessons.”
