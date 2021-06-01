Heritage High School's Lamar Murphy (#3) puts up a shot during a game with Liberty last week. The Patriots split two games with the Lions, prevailing 47-27 in the second game to secure the Bay Valley Athletic League title. Isaiah Hinds (14 points), Christian Wise (eight points) and Lamar Murphy (seven points) led the Patriots in the season finale. Heritage ends its season 9-1. The Lions finish their season 11-3 and 8-2 in league play.
Heritage High School boys basketball team wins league title
