When the Heritage High School girls basketball team takes the floor next season, they’ll do so with one of the nation’s top-ranked recruits in 6-foot-4 post player Amanda Muse. Muse recently decided on where she’ll play college basketball after her high school graduation in 2023. She plans to stay in California and stick with familiar colors.
Muse has verbally committed to UCLA. She had other prominent options -- with the other finalists being Stanford, Duke, Washington and Oregon State. Ultimately, though, she was most impressed by the Bruins.
“They have amazing team chemistry -- a lot to offer basketball-wise,” she said. “The Class of 2022 is the No. 1 ranked class. There’s a lot coming in. It’s something I want to be a part of.”
The Bruins have a strong women’s basketball program. While they didn’t make the NCAA Tournament in 2022, they had made the previous five that were contested and were easily on track to do so in 2020, before the tournament was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s also a strong connection to the Bruins coaching staff. Muse’s mother, Amy Muse, played with UCLA head coach Cori Close in college at UC Santa Barbara, as well as assistant Shannon Perry-LeBeauf in high school.
“There are family ties with the coaching staff,” Muse said.
Muse is also familiar with the area. With family in Southern California, she’s spent a lot of time in Los Angeles.
She was additionally drawn in by the storied history of UCLA and the attention still paid to it in Westwood.
“That was really important,” Muse said. “To go to a place where I know athletics will be celebrated is really cool.”
But while the women’s basketball team, the coaching staff, the area and the school’s athletic tradition were factors, none were as important as what UCLA offers academically.
“There were a lot of factors,” she said. “But the first off is academics, which is very important. I plan on being more than a basketball player. They have very, very high academics.”
While Muse has yet to decide on a major, her early hope is to go to UCLA as an aerospace engineering major.
“I have always been interested in math and science,” she said. I’ve been taking some more challenging courses. I’ve always been interested in space. I would love to work on it behind the scenes.”
“I’m probably too tall to be an astronaut,” she added, laughing. “So I might as well do the other part of it.”
Of course, there’s still one year before Muse becomes a Bruin. In that year, she hopes to get stronger in the low post but also expand her shooting range and create more of her own scoring opportunities.
She also knows that getting to go to UCLA was not an individual effort. With that, she had a vast group of people to thank for their help along the way.
“That list is long,” she said. “Any coaches and family, of course. The trainers and teachers, too. Everyone who’s been supportive.”
