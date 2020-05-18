In its continued quest to count down the top 20 athletic moments of the year, Heritage High School recently unveiled numbers six through 10, which include the football team’s upset of Amador Valley and the boys’ basketball team’s surprise win over Deer Valley.
The fond memories are welcomed with athletics currently prohibited amid ongoing coronavirus concerns.
California’s high school sports governing body officially canceled the spring sports season in early April, weeks after a state shelter-in-place order took effect.
To view Heritage’s countdown, click here.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.