When Heritage’s softball team got together for the 2020 season, coach Ron Rivers felt that it could be the best of the many talented teams he’s coached in his years with the Patriots. That idea never got the chance to be proven, as the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season just two games in. The 2021 team, though, gives a similar feeling.
There are no non-Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) opponents this year, nor will there be a postseason, beyond a league tournament at season’s end. But when Heritage defeated Freedom 11-6 on Tuesday, April 20, the Patriots moved to 12-0 on the season.
But even that perfect 12-0 record doesn’t fully demonstrate how good Heritage has been. The Patriots have handed the Falcons their only two losses. And following Tuesday’s win, Heritage had outscored its opponents by a total of 161-15 — or, to put it another way, an average score of roughly 13-1. That kind of dominance comes with a lot of key contributors, and the Patriots have them.
“We’re playing pretty good. We had an up-and-down one today,” Rivers said after Tuesday’s win. “It’s really nice to have good players up and down the lineup. If your normal top players are struggling, everyone’s picking each other up. It’s not just one person.”
As an illustration of that, at least six Patriots had at least one home run this year, prior to Tuesday’s game. Junior infielder Tianna Bell has led the way with eight, sophomore first baseman Alexandra Cutonilli has three, junior infielder Taci Haase and sophomore infielder Skylar Stroh both have two, and senior catcher Julian Barnett and her batterymate, junior pitcher Kasey Aguinaga, have one each.
Additionally, six of the Heritage players who had 20 or more at-bats ahead of Tuesday’s game with Freedom were hitting .500 or better. Cutonilli was hitting .700, Bell was at .697, senior outfielder Amari Houston was at .545, Barnett was hitting .541, Haase was at .538 and Stroh was at an even .500.
Aguinaga has also been dominant on the mound, posting a 0.52 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 40 innings. Her best start was a five-inning perfect game in a 10-0 victory over Freedom on March 23. Aguinaga struck out twelve Falcon hitters that day.
Beyond the talent, one of the most encouraging things about this team is its youth. Houston, Barnett and pitcher Emma Fournier are the only seniors on the team. The rest of the roster comprises five juniors, eight sophomores and a freshman. So although the Patriots will not get the chance to test themselves against the best non-BVAL teams in the playoffs this year, most of them could get that chance in 2022, or even after.
“We should be pretty good for the next couple years,” Rivers said. “I try to make sure that the well is not dry by bringing up some young players — freshmen — and letting them understand how it works. The pace of the game, the speed, is different. Playing varsity, some do really well right away, some take a year, some take two years. But I’d rather have a good player for multiple years than just one year.”
There will be no North Coast Section playoffs this year, but Heritage has set some goals. One is to complete the regular season BVAL title. Then they want to win the league tournament. Another Heritage goal is to maintain a high ranking in the polls, ideally finishing the season as one of the top five teams of a very strong Northern California group. That, Rivers said, is what the Patriots are treating as this season’s NCS tournament.
One of the goals has been to stay safe. That means taking proper precautions during games and practices, but also staying smart on the weekends and times when the team is not together.
“I’m really proud of the team in its handling all of the COVID restrictions and trying to make sure that they stay safe on the weekends,” Rivers said. “One boo-boo will cost you a game because half of the team will have to quarantine. So I’m really proud of the team for working through that.”
