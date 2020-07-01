When Heritage’s Adam Smith jotted down as a freshman that he wanted to start for the football team and become a Scholar Athlete of the Year, he wasn’t sure he’d accomplish the feats.
Turns out, he’s pretty good at setting future goals.
The multisport 2020 graduate starred for the football team, and recently garnered the coveted award.
“I got the note back when I graduated, and it was crazy to think that I was able to accomplish that,” he said.
Smith maintained a 4.0 GPA and finished with a 4.03 mark, while also playing football and baseball.
Now he’s back, setting more goals.
He’s been accepted into San Diego State’s honors college to major in kinesiology with an emphasis in pre-physical therapy. He hopes eventually to attend medical school to obtain his doctorate.
The intentions are lofty, but if the past is any indication, he will reach them.
After setting his high school goals as part of a freshman English assignment, he went on to become the freshman then junior varsity football team captain. Prior to that, he stood out as a junior and senior on the varsity squad, earning all-league honorable mention accolades as a junior offensive lineman and second team honors for both his offensive and defensive line play as a senior.
All the while, his GPA never dipped below 4.0. He was a three-year member of the National Honors Society and a four-year California Scholarship Federation student.
“Adam is the example of a Heritage Patriot that I would use to measure all others,” wrote former Heritage football coach Don Sanders. “His success on the field and in the classroom is a reflection of the hard work he puts in.”
Heritage athletic director Nate Smith expressed similar sentiments.
“He just worked his butt off for his entire high school career,” Nate Smith said.
Adam’s success on and off the field can be traced back to his family.
His grandfather played professional football for two years with the Rams, and his parents and grandfather both instilled in him the importance of education.
He absorbed it all.
Since age 3, he’s dabbled and succeeded in the sports world, trying soccer, volleyball, T-ball, track, baseball and football. As soon as school started, it too was thrown into the mix and never left behind.
“My parents always taught me that school comes first, before everything,” Adam said. “Ever since I was little, I put the work in the classroom, and it kind of transferred onto the football field and all sports.”
To nobody’s surprise, Adam has envisioned a future that will materialize in the athletic world, although in a unique form.
His step into college will likely push him to the sidelines, as he focuses solely on his education, but his academic and eventual professional pursuits will guide him right back to sports, which is just how he wants it.
“Sports has been a huge part of my life,” Adam said. “It’s how I met probably 90% of my friends. I just want to stay with that. I don’t want sports to leave my life. I know I am not going to play in school, but I still want it to be a big part of my life.”
