The Heritage High School football team defeated Freedom for the first time in 10 years last week.
The Patriots emerged victorious 35-28.
Patriots wide receiver Jaden Price, who led the receiver corps with two catches for 49 yards, also caught a touchdown.
Heritage defensive end Bennett Ricker had three sacks and nine total tackles to lead the defense.
Freedom and Heritage battle to the end as the Falcons fall to the Patriots 28-35 in Oakley, Calif., Friday, April 2, 2021. Freedom next faces Liberty in the Bell Game away while Heritage next competes with Antioch away on April 9 at 7 p.m. (Ken Boone/The Press)
[Photos] Freedom High School and Heritage High School Football
Heritage Junior Kimani Stafford (11) intercepts a Freedom pass as the Falcons fall to the Patriots 28-35 in Oakley, Calif., Friday, April 2, 2021. (Ken Boone/The Press)
Sophomore Devon Rivers (20) evades a tackle as the Falcons fall to the Patriots 28-35 in Oakley, Calif., Friday, April 2, 2021. (Ken Boone/The Press)
Sophomore Devon Rivers (20) scores a touchdown as the Falcons fall to the Patriots 28-35 in Oakley, Calif., Friday, April 2, 2021. (Ken Boone/The Press)
Heritage is 3-1 this season.
The Patriots next travel to Antioch on April 9 at 7 p.m.
The Falcons (1-3) head to Liberty at the same time.
