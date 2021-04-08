The Heritage High School football team defeated Freedom for the first time in 10 years last week.

The Patriots emerged victorious 35-28.

Patriots wide receiver Jaden Price, who led the receiver corps with two catches for 49 yards, also caught a touchdown.

Heritage defensive end Bennett Ricker had three sacks and nine total tackles to lead the defense.

[Photos] Freedom High School and Heritage High School Football

Heritage is 3-1 this season.

The Patriots next travel to Antioch on April 9 at 7 p.m.

The Falcons (1-3) head to Liberty at the same time.

