Heritage forward Abby Muse, a Boise State University commit, was recently honored for scoring her 1,000th point as a member of the Patriots’ basketball team.
The 6-foot-3 Muse, who achieved the feat during the Patriots’ 53-36 win over Canby (Oregon) on Dec. 27, was honored following Heritage’s Jan. 17 win over Freedom. Just moments before it was also announced she’s been nominated for the McDonald’s All-American game.
Muse’s varied skillset was on full display against the Falcons, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
“It was a great night for Abby Muse; it was all about her tonight,” said Heritage head coach Rob Ocon moments after Muse was honored.
The Patriots’ star said she was proud of her accomplishment.
“It’s kind of been a whirlwind month, but I honestly didn’t find out about the whole points thing until last week when we totaled it up,” Muse said. “It was still just as exciting. I feel really proud of myself for this accomplishment.”
Muse, a top-100 recruit by ESPN, has helped her squad reach the North Coast Section championship game three years in a row. She was named to the all-Bay Valley Athletic League honorable mention team in 2017, the second team in 2018 and the first team in 2019.
The Patriots are currently 14-4 and 4-0 in league play this season, well on their way to making more noise in the postseason. Beyond that, she’ll head to Boise State, where her future is bright, said Boise State head coach Gordy Presnell.
“Abby is very long and very athletic — a top-100 recruit,” he said. “She’s a shot blocker who can play multiple positions in the post area and has a really high upside.”
Muse, whose parents both played at UC Santa Barbara, attributes her strong will for her on-court success.
“I think just my determination, grit and wanting to have fun has translated onto the court,” she said.
While Muse will carry her talents onto Boise, her high school impact will be picked up by her sister, a promising 6-foot-3 freshman for the Patriots, who’s already a key contributor.
