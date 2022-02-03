Anyone taking in a Heritage girls basketball game over the next two years will be watching a highly-sought recruit.
At 6-foot-4, Amanda Muse literally stands above everyone with whom she shares a court. And while the Patriots are far from a one-player team, her game follows suit. She’s averaging 16.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 blocked shots per game.
While just a junior, Muse is already a highly sought recruit for the class of 2023. In a tweet from Oct. 24 and still pinned to the top of her Twitter page, Muse has listed her final six colleges. Oregon State, Duke, Washington, and UCLA join 2018 national champion Notre Dame, who’s currently ranked No. 20 and defending national champion and current No. 2 team in the country, Stanford.
On Jan. 22, Muse and the Patriots took on Carondelet in the Sabrina Ionescu Showcase. While Heritage was defeated 79-60, Muse was named as the event’s most valuable player. She scored 27 points against the Cougars while pulling in 7 rebounds. Additionally, while she plays primarily in the low post, Muse also attempted three three-point shots against Cardondelet, making two and is 4-for-9 on the season from three-point range.
Muse and the Patriots will be in action twice more during the regular season. They’ll be at Deer Valley on Friday, Feb. 4 and home against Liberty on Monday, Feb. 7. After that will be the Bay Valley Athletic League Tournament and most likely the North Coast Section Tournament, with dates, times, locations and opponents to be announced at a later date.
