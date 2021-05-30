The Heritage girls basketball team wrapped up its sixth consecutive league title with a pair of victories over crosstown rival Liberty last week.
The Patriots (10-2 and 10-0 in the Bay Valley Athletic League this season) knocked off Liberty 61-29 and 56-24 to close out the season.
In the season finale, Heritage’s Amanda Muse finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Julie Ramirez poured in 15 points and seven rebounds.
Heritage’s lone blemishes on an otherwise perfect season were a 66-64 loss to Miramonte and a 76-62 loss to Richmond’s Salesian College Preparatory.
