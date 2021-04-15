In one sense, the recently concluded Bay Valley Athletic League girls’ golf season was anything but normal.
While the girls normally tee up in the fall, this year’s season began in late winter and went into early spring. But from another perspective, the season matched several recent ones.
The Patriots went through the regular season with a perfect record and then won the BVAL Tournament on March 29. Counting the 10 regular-season matches and the victories over all five league opponents at the tournament, it adds up to a 15-0 season.
Coach Mark Tinder finished the season impressed with the team’s performance and also relieved that the season even took place, given the challenging circumstances.
“It was very important,” he said. “The girls were very happy to play golf again and see each other. We formed the team before the return to hybrid learning. In a way, we started the return to school. There were five sports approved, and girls golf kind of led the way.”
When the season ended, the BVAL named 10 players to its All-League team. Four of those players were from Heritage.
Senior Aiyanna Co led the way with a scoring average of 37.6. Close behind were junior Geraldine Critica, who averaged 44, freshman Jiya Gamez, who averaged 47, and sophomore Brooke Slous, who averaged 48. Of that quartet, Slous was the pleasant surprise, as she was largely new to golf when the season began.
“The 48 is great, for basically a first-year player,” Tinder said. “She was a natural for golf. I look for great things from her in the next two years.”
Tinder also expressed gratitude to the Brentwood Golf Club, which is the Patriots’ home course; Discovery Bay Country Club, which hosts Liberty; and Antioch’s Lone Tree Golf Course, the home course for Freedom, Deer Valley, Antioch and Pittsburg.
“The courses saw the need to help the programs,” the coach said. “And without their help, we wouldn’t have a golf program.”
Heritage has been the dominant girls’ golf program for nearly a decade. Not only have the Patriots won the last eight league championships, but they also haven’t dropped a match in league play since well before the freshman year of anyone currently in high school.
But because of the challenges and irregularities of this school year and golf season, Tinder noted similarities between this league championship and the fall of 2005, when Heritage was in its infancy as a golf team, athletic program and school.
“Back in 2005, the girls golf team was the first team at Heritage to post something in the win column, and I was there for that,” he said. “In a way, this kind of reminded me of that, with the girls’ golf team leading the way.
“I look forward to getting back to normal for all things. But everybody has worked together, pulled together and we’re going to get through all of this.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.