In one respect, a lot has changed for Brentwood’s Heritage High School girls’ tennis team. Coach Ed Dong decided at the beginning of the year to keep a smaller team, thereby allowing players more repetitions to fix any weaknesses. But in another way, things are still very similar.
Heritage has worked its way through the Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL), clinching the regular season title.
The next goal is winning the league tournament, which takes place Monday, Nov. 4, and Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Diamond Hills.
“At the beginning of the year, we set one of our goals to become closer as a team,” said junior captain Victoria Renner, a member of the undefeated No. 1 doubles team. “Additionally, last year we had an extremely strong varsity lineup consisting of seniors. So, our goal with the new lineup was to continue their victorious legacy.”
Helping continue that legacy has been a pair of sophomores and a junior at the top of the singles lineup.
Sophomore Erin Crane has held down the No. 1 singles spot. Her classmate, Natasha Siao, jumped from the No. 6 singles spot to the No. 2 spot. Junior Nicollet Alexander occupies the No. 3 spot. Spotlighting how strong the top of the lineup is, Alexander pushed Crane to three sets when the two met at the Freedom Tournament.
While tennis is an individual sport, the Patriots have worked on similar things to improve. Namely, dictating the pace of the individual matches.
“Each player is working on setting the tempo for their match,” Dong said. “It’s easy to relax when your match is going well, but it’s harder to finish strong. Every person is working on staying positive, making adjustments and adapting to changes as it happens. There has been instances where the match seems to be headed our way, and then it collapses. Recognizing these occurrences helps reduce stress in future encounters.”
Following the BVAL tournament, the next goal for Heritage will be a familiar one: advance past the first round at the North Coast Section tournament. Whether that can happen remains to be seen.
This has been an issue for not only the Patriots, but other BVAL tennis champions — both girls and boys — for years.
Regardless of whether that happens, though, being on the team has been an unequivocal positive for Heritage’s most experienced players.
“Being on the tennis team for four years, I recommend playing a sport, for all who are interested,” senior Lindsey Amaro said. “For me, being on the team has made me a more resilient person, and has allowed me to make connections during my high school years that I never would have been able to if not for the team. Overall, I am a happier person because of the team.”
