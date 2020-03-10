Heritage High School golfer makes history at Livermore Cowboy Classic

Two Heritage High School golfers recently stood out at the Livermore Cowboy Classic on March 4.
Jonathon Hydorn (right) shot a tournament-best 69 to win the event, and teammate Arman Bajwa medaled with a top-10 finish.
“Jonathon is a senior who is a great leader for us on our team,” said coach Dave Fogelstrom. “He has been a varsity golfer for four years, and I am incredibly proud of what he accomplished today. We have never had a golfer finish in the top three, and he took first. It’s historic for Heritage and well-earned.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.