Heritage High School golfer makes history at Livermore Cowboy Classic

Photo courtesy of Heritage High School

Two Heritage High School golfers recently stood out at the Livermore Cowboy Classic on March 4.

Jonathon Hydorn (right) shot a tournament-best 69 to win the event, and teammate Arman Bajwa medaled with a top-10 finish.

“Jonathon is a senior who is a great leader for us on our team,” said coach Dave Fogelstrom. “He has been a varsity golfer for four years, and I am incredibly proud of what he accomplished today. We have never had a golfer finish in the top three, and he took first. It’s historic for Heritage and well-earned.”

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags