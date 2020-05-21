The Heritage High School Athletics Department launched a campaign to honor its senior athletes who have received college scholarships to continue their sports careers.
Just a handful of athletes honored thus far include basketball star Abby Muse (Boise State University), baseball great Chaz Myers (University of the Pacific) and football standout Greg Filardo (Linfield College).
To view all the honored athletes, visit @Heritagepats on Twitter.
