The Heritage girls’ soccer team has a new head coach, but he hopes that some things will stay the same — like the Patriots’ consistent success.
“I have heard some good things about the program,” said new head coach Arnol Arceta, previously a four-year De La Salle High School varsity boys’ soccer assistant coach.
Arceta takes over for Gary Lafleur, who stepped down.
But a talented squad remains.
The Patriots will shoot for their 14th straight playoff appearance this season and could return a quality core, including Kaya Scott and all-league players Jayden Sanders, Sabrina Rogers, Hailey Hamataka and Renny Buchanan.
The Patriots reached the North Coast Section quarterfinal last season before falling to top-seed Carondelet 4-1.
“We are really fortunate to be able to hire a young man who really personifies and embraces the values and mission of our athletic department,” said Heritage Athletic Director Nate Smith. “He has terrific experience, and everybody that has been coached by him — players, parents of players — have nothing but great things to say about him.”
If all goes as planned, the Patriots will continue to succeed by training and practicing like they are a playoff squad gearing up for top competition, said Arceta, who, as of last week, hadn’t had a chance to meet or evaluate the team.
Sustained success, like the Patriots have experienced for years, is something Arceta knows well.
The 30-year-old, who attended Mt. Diablo High School, went on to play for San Francisco State and Cal State East Bay, where a chance encounter to help out at a youth soccer camp ignited his passion for coaching.
Since then, he’s had successful coaching stints at Piedmont Soccer Club, Impact Soccer, Diablo FC, the Walnut Creek Surf and De La Salle High School, where the Spartans reached the North Coast Section championship game three out of the four years Arceta was an assistant.
Heritage serves as the next great opportunity, he said.
The job will allow him to rise to head coach, a gig that is conveniently close to his home.
Although he hasn’t secured a Heritage teaching position, he recently earned his master’s degree in athletic administration with hopes of teaching, continuing to coach and eventually becoming an athletic administrator.
“It’s a great opportunity for me to grow,” he said.
In Arceta’s back pocket are valuable coaching lessons he’s learned along his journey — namely, that quality leadership, high standards and professionalism produce excellence.
Those factors will now shape Arceta’s version of a Heritage culture and environment that cultivate individual and team achievement.
“What I love best (about coaching) is seeing the team succeed, the players’ progress, develop and achieve their goals — whether on or off the field,” he said.
But nothing will be easy, especially in the near-term.
It’s expected that the Patriots, like all North Coast Section squads, will play out their season in the spring, contingent upon COVID-19 disease metrics allowing organized sports to resume.
If play occurs, success will need to be earned, just like always.
Crosstown rival Liberty, which has won at least a share of the last seven league titles, figures to be just one of several formidable league opponents, and competition only gets stiffer in the postseason.
However, Arceta embraces the challenge ahead.
“I am excited to meet the team and get the ball rolling,” he said. “Hopefully, there is a season and we get to play.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.