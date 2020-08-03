Heritage High School football fans can now adjust their calendars for the newly revised football season.
The school has announced the team will play home games against Granada (Jan. 15), James Logan (Jan. 29), Berkeley (Feb. 5), Deer Valley (Feb. 19) and Pittsburg (Feb. 26). Away games are scheduled for Jan. 8 against Dublin, Jan. 22 against Gregori-Modesto, Mar. 5 against Freedom, Mar. 12 against Antioch and Mar. 19 against Liberty, which will then conclude their regular season.
The North Coast Section, the area’s high school sports governing body, has just announced that area football teams in addition to cross country, boys’ and girls’ volleyball and boys’ and girls’ water polo squads will begin official practices in mid-December.
Heritage’s released schedule also features a Dec. 31 scrimmage on the road against Las Lomas.
Liberty and Freedom’s football schedules were not available as of press time.
