With no live high school sports action to speak of these days, Heritage High School has been dipping into the past to relive the school’s athletic achievements on the date they happened.
On Sept. 21, the team rolled back the clock to 2017 to remember the girls’ golf team’s sweep of Liberty en route to winning the league championship.
Heritage beat Liberty 211-261 and 217-278 that season.
Other memories celebrated have included the boys’ water polo team’s 22-6 win over Deer Valley on Sept. 19, 2012; the Heritage girls' volleyball team’s win over Freedom on Sept. 18, 2008; and the football team’s victory over Edison-Stockton on Sept. 16, 2016.
To view all the memories, visit https://twitter.com/HeritagePats.
