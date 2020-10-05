Heritage High School logo

Heritage High School is seeking applicants for multiple coaching positions. Positions sought at this time include a head varsity boys’ water polo coach, head junior varsity girls’ soccer coach, head freshman boys’ basketball coach, and an assistant varsity girls’ soccer coach. Any interested individuals can email Athletic Director Nate Smith at smithn@luhsd.net for more information.

