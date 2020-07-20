Heritage High School’s Athletic Department has launched an online feature showcasing some of the school’s brightest athletic alumni, who are continuing to shine in the collegiate sports world.
Thus far, the school has showcased 2017 Heritage graduate Tyriq Mack, who’s headed to Akron to play football. Fellow 2017 Heritage graduate Tyrese Mack will attend Utah State to play football, and 2018 graduate Jonathan Ned is on his way to play basketball for the University of Georgia.
To read more about the athletes, visit twitter.com/HeritagePats.
