Heritage High School showcases football records

The Heritage High School Athletic Department recently debuted its updated football record book. The 14-page virtual document features the top five leaders in key single-season, career and single-game categories. Just a handful of records in the book include single-season completions, single-season passing yards, single-season rushing yards, single-season receptions, single-season tackles, single-game passing yards and career passing touchdowns. To view the record book in its entirety, visit https://bit.ly/38CfpAZ.
