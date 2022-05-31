In the spring of 2019, Heritage’s softball team lost the North Coast Section final. For the five freshmen on that team, it seemed like the first of many opportunities to come. But COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season, and the 2021 season didn’t have an NCS Tournament. So, for those players -- now seniors the 2022 tournament was the second and final chance. They didn’t waste it.
The Patriots reached the NCS Final against Granada, which was played on Friday, May 27. Heritage had lost to the Matadors early in the year, but it was a tournament game and only went five innings. Patriots coach Ron Rivers classified that game more as his team running out of time than losing. That was not a concern in the rematch, as Heritage routed Granada 8-0.
The Patriots controlled the game from the outset. Junior infielder Skylar Stroh hit a home run in the top of the first inning. By the time the Matadors came to bat in the bottom of the first, Heritage led 5-0. Senior Kasey Aguinaga -- who threw a no-hitter in the semifinal -- pitched well again. The defense made big plays when called upon and junior infielder Alex Cutonilli hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to give her team all the insurance it needed.
Granada’s earlier defeat of Heritage did some positive things for Heritage:
– It gave the players extra motivation for the rest of the season
– It gave the Patriots actual experience against the Matadors
– Rivers had plenty to teach his team.
All of that worked in their favor.
“I told them this is what happens when you don’t do the little things,” Rivers said. “It was easier to show them film. Everyone was focused, dialed in. They knew what the pitcher liked to throw, what the coach liked to call. To them, it was more personal. They let one get away. Granada was ranked No. 1 ahead of us. They were just stewing, waiting to play them again.”
In previous years, the season would have ended with the NCS Championship Game -- win or lose. But 2022 was the first year when softball got a state tournament. With that, Heritage briefly got to celebrate its NCS win before turning its attention to Clovis in the first round of the NorCal Tournament.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, that is where the season ended.
Clovis opened up a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning and scored another in the sixth inning. Heritage had its chances, including in the final inning. But with two on base, Cougars second baseman Ashley Rocha made a stellar diving catch. The Patriots would eventually load the bases but couldn’t scratch any runs across and fell 3-0.
“We fought, we played hard. It just didn’t happen today,” Rivers said, after the loss. “I was really proud of the effort. They collected themselves. They got runners on but didn’t get them around. We had bases loaded at the end but didn’t get a run in. I was really proud of the girls. They just didn’t quit. There was still some fight. It was one of those games where we wish we could play them again.”
While Heritage’s season ended with the loss to Clovis, there’s every reason to think that the Patriots will be back and contending for next year. Aguinaga’s graduation will leave Heritage with less experience at pitcher but there will be ample experience around her on defense and in the lineup.
Heritage’s success in 2022 was not surprising. Rivers knew that the team was talented coming into the year and capable of being one of the best in all of California. But oftentimes, winning when the expectations are high is challenging. Rivers said he felt that the team did a good job of handling and meeting those expectations.
“I thought they did really well,” he said. “This year was different. We never had this before. A lot of the seniors didn’t know what to do past NCS. Here’s another thing where we talk about unfinished business for next year. Take care of business on the way to that so when we get back next year we know what we need to do.”
And while most of the team will be around to do that, five players won’t be. The loss to Clovis marked the final game in the high school careers of Aguinaga, Taci Haase, Tianna Bell, Jessica Heck, Alyssa Soares. Their coach is happy with how that group of seniors will be remembered.
“I was proud of what the seniors left behind,” Rivers said. “We always talk about leaving a legacy. I think this group left a good legacy for themselves -- they showed the young ones what it will take to get back here. It’s been a great ride with them. I’m going to miss this group.”
