The Heritage High School Athletic Department recently took a trip down memory lane to relive its top athletic moments of last school year.
The top five moments featured a thrilling comeback by the boys’ basketball team to upend Liberty; the girls’ basketball team knocking off state-ranked Lynwood; the boys’ basketball team’s upset victory over Clayton Valley in the North Coast Section playoffs; the wrestling team’s first-ever dual meet win over crosstown rival Liberty and the girls’ cross country team winning the league title.
The school’s top athletic moment took place at Contra Loma, when the girls’ cross country team successfully won the Bay Valley Athletic League championship meet to capture the league title.
Heritage took home the win, thanks in large part to four top 7 finishers. Senior Sarah Smith came in third, while sophomore Sabrina Rogers, Junior Renny Buchanan and sophomore Lauren Lane finished in fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.
“I always tell the kids that it all counts in the last race of the season,” said Heritage head coach Robert Miller. “It all came together for the whole team.”
The second best moment of the sports year came via the Heritage wrestling team, after it knocked off Liberty in a dual meet for the first time.
Heritage’s Hunter Holguin sealed the Patriots win with a major decision victory in the 111-pound weight class.
The Patriots went on to win 40-36.
Meanwhile, on the hardwood, the Heritage boys’ basketball team rolled into the third-best moment ranking, after an epic win over Clayton Valley Charter in the North Coast Section playoffs.
No. 14 Heritage shocked No. 3 Clayton Valley 56-52 in front of a near capacity crowd in Concord.
The guard trio of Lamar Murphy (16 points), Sebastian Duran (15 points) and Isaiah Hinds (12 points), combined to score all 20 of Heritage’s fourth-quarter points, as Heritage never trailed in the quarter and fought off a feisty Ugly Eagles bunch, who twice tied the game in the final frame.
The girls’ basketball team was equally impressive in its upset victory over state-ranked Lynwood at the MLK Showcase, which put them in the fourth-best ranking.
Heritage jumped out to a 20-point second-quarter lead and held on for a 55-48 victory.
Star Abby Muse led Heritage with 19 points, 21 rebounds and four blocks.
The fifth best moment came in the Patriots win over Liberty on the basketball court, where Heritage erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 59-51.
Sebastian Duran poured in 27 points for the Patriots, 18 coming in during the fourth quarter.
To view a complete list of the rankings, visit https://bit.ly/2QCiIP4.
