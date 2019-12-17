Heritage High School shortstop Ryan Jackson recently signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Nevada, Reno. The rising senior has hit .471 with 82 hits and 45 RBI in 57 games for the Patriots, according to Maxpreps.com. He’s also put up stellar pitching numbers, posting a 0.70 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 40 innings. Patriots fan are expected to get one more season-long look at him when Heritage opens play in the spring.
