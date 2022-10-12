Heritage High volleyball reaches 300 victories, second varsity program to reach plateau

Heritage High School’s girls varsity volleyball team has become the second varsity program in the school’s history to reach 300 wins. The program’s current overall record is 300-197.
This season's record is 14-8 after back-to-back wins against Liberty Ranch High School and Chico High School during the 14th annual Stockton Classic tournament on Oct. 8. Heritage won their first match against Liberty Ranch 2-0 with scores of 25-21 and 25-17.
Heritage began their second match with a 25-16 victory in their first set against Chico High School. But their 25-21 loss during the second set would lead them to a tie-breaker, ultimately winning 15-12 during their third set.
Heritage maintained their spot as Bay Valley Athletic League leaders with a win, 3-0, Tuesday, Oct. 11, in a game at Antioch High School. Their first set ended 25-10. Antioch was able to catch up a little during the second set, but ultimately Heritage pulled ahead at 25-18. Heritage won the third set 25-15.
Head coach Janet Hannigan has led the varsity program to eight Bay Valley Athletic League Championships and the CIF-North Coast Section playoffs for 13 consecutive seasons. The varsity program has also previously played in the NCS quarterfinals, semifinals and finals during Hannigan’s tenure. The team qualified for the NCS tournament during its second year as a varsity program, and Hannigan has a good feeling they’ll make it again.
The program's overall success stems partly from Hannigan, who has been the head coach of the varsity program since 2006, taking over after Heritage’s first year as a junior varsity program. Hannigan said that the program’s success comes from her previous coaching experience at Clayton Valley Charter High School and West High School in Tracy, and the support of her athletic directors at Heritage.
“Having prior knowledge of what works and doesn’t work and having total support from both the athletic director who hired me and the one we have now has led to our program doing really well,” she said.
Hannigan also attributes the team's success to the attitudes and hard work put in by the players. “The players are the ones setting the tone," she said. "We all practice together, so the younger kids are seeing what the older kids are doing, and working hard together. We have to keep working on our strengths and our weaknesses as a team.”
The team's success also comes from the coaches' and players' energy. “This is so fun. I’m having fun with it and I hope the girls are having fun too," Hannigan said. "At the end of the day, it all comes from the players buying into it and understanding what it takes. With the teams working hard together, and my assistant coaches Becky Packard and Ami Hartman being with me for so long, this feels like a complete program.”
“We have the opportunity to make it to NCS," Hannigan added. "We want to win our third league championship in a row, and so far we have made it through the league season without losing a single set."
Their next league match is at Pittsburg High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and their final match is at Liberty High School on Thursday, Oct. 20.
