Heritage High volleyball reaches 300 victories, second varsity program to reach plateau

Heritage High School’s girls varsity volleyball team has become the second varsity program in the school’s history to reach 300 wins. The program’s current overall record is 300-197.

This season's record is 14-8 after back-to-back wins against Liberty Ranch High School and Chico High School during the 14th annual Stockton Classic tournament on Oct. 8. Heritage won their first match against Liberty Ranch 2-0 with scores of 25-21 and 25-17. 

Heritage began their second match with a 25-16 victory in their first set against Chico High School. But their 25-21 loss during the second set would lead them to a tie-breaker, ultimately winning 15-12 during their third set. 

