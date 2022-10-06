Heritage holds off Freedom in BVAL opener

Photo by Michael Dixon

The Patriots’ Devon Rivers scored five touchdowns as his team handily defeated the Falcons 41-18.

‘Bend, but don’t break’ is a phrase often heard during football games, particularly when talking about a team’s defense. That was the style that Heritage’s football team had against Freedom in the Bay Valley Athletic League opener on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Patriots scored a touchdown on the game’s opening possession to take a 7-0 lead.

That lead was challenged throughout the rest of the game but was never surrendered. The Falcons hung with Heritage throughout the first half but in the second half, the Patriots got some separation on the scoreboard and came away with a 41-18 win.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription