Heritage holds off Freedom in BVAL opener

‘Bend, but don’t break’ is a phrase often heard during football games, particularly when talking about a team’s defense. That was the style that Heritage’s football team had against Freedom in the Bay Valley Athletic League opener on Friday, Sept. 30.
The Patriots scored a touchdown on the game’s opening possession to take a 7-0 lead.
That lead was challenged throughout the rest of the game but was never surrendered. The Falcons hung with Heritage throughout the first half but in the second half, the Patriots got some separation on the scoreboard and came away with a 41-18 win.
“I think we had six turnovers on defense,” Heritage coach Dave Fogelstrom said. “The kids were flying around. And that’s a very athletic team over there. We knew going into this game that we had to give our maximum effort. And the kids played with everything they had. We had kids who couldn’t even walk, that we were dragging off the field. But they were still running out to play in the end.”
The game can be defined by the sequences that opened each half. Heritage started the game with a 67-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run from senior Devon Rivers, who scored five touchdowns on the night.
It initially appeared as though Freedom would get the points back quickly. On the first play of the ensuing possession, the Falcons ran a double-reverse. By the time the ball got back to sophomore quarterback Jacob Wasso, sophomore Austin Callen was wide open down the field. Wasso and Callen connected but Callen lost his footing and struggled to regain it.
Callen eventually did and had nobody between himself and the end zone. But while Callen was regaining his balance, Heritage senior Jeremiah Ruffin sprinted down the field in pursuit.
Ruffin eventually caught up to Callen and knocked the ball out from behind. The ball hit off Callen’s knee and went through the end zone for a touchback.
“That was 100% Jeremiah Ruffin hustling, giving the effort that we need to give as a team to be successful,” Fogelstrom said.
Despite the shaky start, Freedom stayed with Heritage in the first half. Wasso and senior receiver Tai Reed connected on a 38-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter. And while the two-point conversion was unsuccessful, the Falcons went into the locker room with momentum, trailing only 14-12 and were set to receive the second-half kickoff.
On that first possession of the second half, it looked as though Freedom would take the lead.
Junior running back Herschel Turner Jr. broke a 44-yard run on the second play of the third quarter, giving the Falcons the ball inside of the Heritage 30. But the Patriots held strong, surrendering only a one-yard run from senior running back Dominick Tomlin before forcing three consecutive incomplete passes for a turnover on downs. That gave Heritage the momentum back and one play later, the Patriots were back in the end zone.
Heritage’s sophomore quarterback, Austin Peters, completed only four passes for 85 yards on the night. Most of that damage came on the first play after the turnover on downs. The Patriots tried to quickly cash in on the first play after the change of possession and succeeded. Peters and senior tight end Brooks Davis connected on a deep post route. Davis hauled the ball in and sprinted to the end zone, putting Heritage up 21-12.
“We had a post (pattern) and saw that the whole game, they were coming down,” Peters said. “We saw it, saw it open, called it and went for it. I was able to throw one of the best balls I’ve thrown yet to Brooks.”
From there, the Patriots continued to put the game away. Freedom did cut the lead to 28-18 early in the fourth quarter on a 66-yard touchdown pass from Wasso to Tomlin. But Heritage responded with two touchdowns from Rivers to put the game on ice.
The Patriots finished their pre-BVAL season at 4-1 while the Falcons were 2-2. Despite that, the momentum was on the side of the Freedom, who notched a pair of lopsided victories in its final two non-league games. Heritage, meanwhile, lost 17-7 to James Logan in their final pre-league tune-up. But while the Patriots did not say the loss was good, they did acknowledge that it helped them re-focus.
“Coming into the game 4-0 and knowing James Logan was a 2-2 team, I feel like the team got a little big-headed,” Rivers said. “I don’t want to say it helped that we lost. But it was definitely good experience. It’s better to lose that game than this one.”
“We kept working in practice, working hard,” Peters added. “Even in the locker room, we weren’t messing around. We were staying focused all the time. Everyone was watching film. We were giving it our all. That I think helped us reset in a way. We found what we were supposed to do and showed it tonight.”
Both Heritage and Freedom are off this week. They will resume their BVAL play on Friday, Oct. 14. The Patriots (5-1, 1-0) will play at Antioch (2-4, 1-0) while the Falcons (2-3,0-1) will be at Liberty (3-2, 0-0). Those games will both start at 7 p.m.
