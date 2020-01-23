Heritage High School will host the second annual Rep Your School girls’ basketball showcase all day, Saturday, Jan. 25.
The seven-game series will serve as a fundraiser for the Unified Sports Special Olympics program at the school.
The action will feature Modesto Christian vs. San Joaquin Memorial at 11:30 a.m.; Montgomery vs. Edison-Stockton at 1 p.m.; Freedom vs. Sacramento at 2:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s (Stockton) vs. Carondelet at 4 p.m.; Cardinal Newman vs. Antelope at 5:30 p.m. and Heritage vs. Bear Creek (Stockton) at 7 p.m.
A special unified game featuring Heritage and Freedom is also tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m.
Last year’s inaugural event raised $1,800, which was used to buy uniforms and backpacks for the Unified Sports basketball team.
