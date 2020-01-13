Heritage star infielder Chaz Myers recently signed his letter of intent to attend the University of the Pacific.
The 5-foot, 11-inch Myers, who was named to the all-league second team in 2018 and the first team in 2019, has hit .373 with 59 hits, 27 RBI and 41 runs scored in three seasons for the Patriots.
"Chaz is a middle infielder that can defend at either spot at a high level,” said Ryan Garko, head coach of the university’s baseball team, in a news release on the team’s website. “What has really got me excited is the progress he made with the bat this summer … he is working himself into a complete player. He also brings speed and athleticism to the base paths and has a number of ways to impact each game."
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.