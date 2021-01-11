Kasey Aguinaga

Photo courtesy of Kasey Aguinaga

Heritage junior pitcher Kasey Aguinaga recently announced she has verbally committed to Boise State University in Idaho.

"I am so blessed and excited to announce that I have verbally committed to my dream school Boise State,” she said in a social media post. “I cannot thank my family, coaches and friends enough for helping me with this journey. I am beyond excited to be a Bronco!”

Aguinaga is also a member of the All-American Sports Academy.

Her high school statistics were not available as of press time.

Boise State went 14-11 in 2020.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags