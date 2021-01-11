Heritage junior pitcher Kasey Aguinaga recently announced she has verbally committed to Boise State University in Idaho.
"I am so blessed and excited to announce that I have verbally committed to my dream school Boise State,” she said in a social media post. “I cannot thank my family, coaches and friends enough for helping me with this journey. I am beyond excited to be a Bronco!”
Aguinaga is also a member of the All-American Sports Academy.
Her high school statistics were not available as of press time.
Boise State went 14-11 in 2020.
