The North Coast Section baseball and softball playoffs begin this week. Here are the results involving Bay Valley Athletic League teams from May 17.
Baseball
No. 9 seed Heritage defeated No. 8 seed Berkeley 10-0. Heritage now travels to top seed Foothill on May 20 at 5 p.m.
No. 7 seed Liberty knocked off No. 10 Acalanes 3-2. The Lions now face No. 2 Clayton Valley Charter on May 20 at 5 p.m.
No. 3 seed De La Salle knocked off No. 14 Freedom 10-3.
No. 6 San Ramon Valley defeated No. 11 Pittsburg 7-5.
Softball
May 17
No. 3 Vintage beat No. 14 Pittsburg 10-0.
May 18
No. 9 seed College Park at No. 8 seed Freedom at 5 p.m.
No. 15 Monte Vista at No. 2 Heritage at 5 p.m.
