File photo of Liberty baseball

Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.

The Liberty baseball team, seen here earlier this season, and the Heritage baseball team both moved on in the North Coast Section playoffs on May 17.

 angelo garcia jr

The North Coast Section baseball and softball playoffs begin this week. Here are the results involving Bay Valley Athletic League teams from May 17.

Baseball

No. 9 seed Heritage defeated No. 8 seed Berkeley 10-0. Heritage now travels to top seed Foothill on May 20 at 5 p.m.

No. 7 seed Liberty knocked off No. 10 Acalanes 3-2. The Lions now face No. 2 Clayton Valley Charter on May 20 at 5 p.m.

No. 3 seed De La Salle knocked off No. 14 Freedom 10-3.

No. 6 San Ramon Valley defeated No. 11 Pittsburg 7-5.

Softball 

May 17

 No. 3 Vintage beat No. 14 Pittsburg 10-0.

May 18

No. 9 seed College Park at No. 8 seed Freedom at 5 p.m.

No. 15 Monte Vista at No. 2 Heritage at 5 p.m.

