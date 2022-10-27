Heritage, Liberty golfers shine in postseason

Golfers from around the Bay Valley Athletic League were at Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch on Monday, Oct. 17 for the League Championship Tournament. Taking center stage were the golfers from Brentwood’s two high schools -- Heritage and Liberty.
The Patriots already had a spot at the North Coast Section Division 1 Championships wrapped up, which came because they finished the regular season with a 10-0 record. The greatest test there came when Heritage and Liberty met at Discovery Bay Country Club. On that day, the Patriots were one stroke better than the Lions. At the BVAL Tournament, the difference again was one shot. This time, though, it was Liberty coming out ahead.
“I give credit to Liberty,” Patriots coach Mark Tinder said. “They beat us by one. It’s amazing when you take five scores over 18 holes and it comes down to one stroke.”
Finishing second didn’t cost Heritage its league championship. The Patriots have now dominated the BVAL for a decade, as the 2022 championship was their 10th in a row in league play. The loss, though, broke a streak that, while not as long, started well before any player on Heritage or Liberty teams was in high school. Prior to the BVAL championship loss, the Patriots hadn’t lost to a league opponent since September, 2015, when they lost to Deer Valley.
Emily Knox played a big part in Liberty defeating Heritage. While the margin between the two best teams was razor-thin, Knox was the best player. Knox fired a 74, eight strokes better than Heritage junior Jiya Gamez, who shot an 82. With her league championship, Knox made history that can never be topped, becoming the first player ever to win four consecutive BVAL titles.
Gamez was seven shots better than her teammate, Ashlyn Sunga, who shot an 89. Right behind her were Freedom’s Lauren Denny and Deer Valley’s Madison Takahashi, who shot a 90 and 91, respectively. Freedom’s Ella Leal and Liberty’s Allie Collins both shot a 96 to finish tied for sixth.
Since Heritage won the league championship, Gamez, Sunga and the rest of their teammates automatically qualified for the NCS Division 1 Championship.
“We accomplished our goal – to win the league,” Tinder said.
As the top finishers from non-qualifying teams, Knox, Denny, Takahashi all earned a spot at the NCS Division 2 Championship Tournament at Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma on Monday, Oct. 24.
Knox again fired a 74, which was second only to James Logan’s Alyssa Lim, who shot a 72. Knox, Lim and the rest of the top 18 individuals all earned a trip to the Division 1 Championship. The season ended for the other four BVAL golfers. Collins shot a 100, Denny a 108, Takahashi 109 and Leal 113. Elizabeth Lenton from Saint Mary’s was the lowest-seeded individual qualifier, shooting an 82.
Gamez and Sunga will be joined by not only Knox, but their teammates Kayla Bayot, Reagan Wheeler, Paige Gibaut and Tiara Simonton Heritage at the Division 1 Championship Tournament at Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park on Monday, Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.