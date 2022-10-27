Heritage, Liberty golfers shine in postseason

Photo courtesy of Mark Tinder

Golfers from both Liberty and Heritage excelled at the BVAL League Championship Tournament on Oct. 17 (left to right): Coach Orland Caban, Reagan Wheeler, Kayla Bayot, Ashlyn Sunga, Jiya Gamez, Tiara Simonton, Paige Gibaut, Coach Mark Tinder.

Golfers from around the Bay Valley Athletic League were at Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch on Monday, Oct. 17 for the League Championship Tournament. Taking center stage were the golfers from Brentwood’s two high schools -- Heritage and Liberty. 

The Patriots already had a spot at the North Coast Section Division 1 Championships wrapped up, which came because they finished the regular season with a 10-0 record. The greatest test there came when Heritage and Liberty met at Discovery Bay Country Club. On that day, the Patriots were one stroke better than the Lions. At the BVAL Tournament, the difference again was one shot. This time, though, it was Liberty coming out ahead. 

“I give credit to Liberty,” Patriots coach Mark Tinder said. “They beat us by one. It’s amazing when you take five scores over 18 holes and it comes down to one stroke.”

