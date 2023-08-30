Heritage looks for its offense in loss to Granada

Heritage sophomore Camy De La Chevrotiere dives for the ball in the Patriots loss against Granada, Friday, August 25. Photo courtesy Heritage High School.

“We gotta get our offense going,” head coach Janet Hannigan said following the Heritage Patriots' 3-1 home opener loss against the Granada Matadors. Granada won the first set 29-27, the second set 25-17, and the fourth set 25-18.

While the Patriots managed to fend off a Granada sweep by winning Set 3, 25-21, it was in Set 1 when the momentum of the match was decided. 

Both teams had their share of errors during the match but Granada was able to take advantage of the errors more than the Patriots. 

