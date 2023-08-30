Heritage looks for its offense in loss to Granada

“We gotta get our offense going,” head coach Janet Hannigan said following the Heritage Patriots' 3-1 home opener loss against the Granada Matadors. Granada won the first set 29-27, the second set 25-17, and the fourth set 25-18.
While the Patriots managed to fend off a Granada sweep by winning Set 3, 25-21, it was in Set 1 when the momentum of the match was decided.
Both teams had their share of errors during the match but Granada was able to take advantage of the errors more than the Patriots.
“They had a lot of errors. We should’ve capitalized on them and we didn’t," Hannigan said. "We have to do a better job at running our offense and playing defense."
The Patriots managed to rally back from seven points down and had chances to win the set when they led 26-25 and 27-26. However, three straight scores from Granada was a killing blow to any momentum the comeback created.
The Patriots rarely led during the match when despite winning Set 3, their lack of a consistent offense had the Patriots playing from behind across all four sets.
Hannigan said she’s looking forward to a fresh start next week after a rough stretch of games against Castro Valley the night before and then the Granada match. She also added that early season struggles aren’t wanted, but are expected with a young and new roster.
“We’re at a point now where everyone’s gotta contribute whether it's verbally or with your skill,” Hannigan said.
However, she learned valuable lessons from the match, such as the team's defense performing better as the match progressed.
“Our defense picked up as the match went on, which was good for us. We did a very good job blocking at times,” Hannigan said.
She also took note to her team's ability to battle back numerous times throughout the match
“I was pleasantly surprised with some of the fight that we had," she added. "They just had a lot of errors and we should’ve taken more advantage of them.".
Hannigan also has optimism for the little mistakes during the team's first two matches of the season to go away as the season goes on.
“A lot of it can be a combination of lack of volleyball IQ and the jump from JV or club to Varsity being a pretty big one,” Hannigan said.
The Patriots played at the West High School Wolfpack in Tracy on Wednesday Aug. 30 before returning home to face the Mt. Diablo Red Devils Wednesday Sep. 6 with both start times scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
