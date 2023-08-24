In last week’s scrimmage jamboree at Dublin High, the Heritage Patriots gave a glimpse of what the offense can be capable of.
Now as the games count starting Friday night, they’ll look to finally open the curtains all the way on what they hope is the explosive offense they’ve been working on all summer.
“It’s been a long haul getting here,” head coach Dave Fogelstrom said Friday night after the jamboree. “We finally got to be right in front of three different colored jerseys. I felt like the energy was there, obviously there were a little nerves when we first came out for some guys that haven’t been in the scenario before. But all in all we needed this night.”
Both junior quarterbacks Austin Peters and Phillip Babbitt threw touchdowns and guided the offense downfield fairly smoothly against Berkeley and Bishop O’Dowd – Peters threw a 40-yard touchdown to Brooks Davis against Berkeley, taking advantage of Davis’s speed and physicality against Berkeley’s single coverage, while Babbitt threw a bomb to the junior speedster JJ Kinnaird for a score and hit a wide open Charlie Blaise in the middle of the end zone for another.
“They came out a little nervous from the beginning,” Fogelstrom said. “Our goal tonight was for those guys to play hard and to basically get to the right spots.”
Running back EmanuelRankins ran well through the night, hitting the gaps and running through defenders during his time in the scrimmage as well, although he would say differently.
“We did pretty good,” Rankinssaid. “I feel we could’ve done a little better running the ball, but overall we did good.”
Heritage struggled to get much of anything going, against the host Dublin Gaels in the final session of the night. The Gaels managed to contain the Patriots offense both on the ground and in the air, while they were able to grab big gains against the Patriots' defense.
“We played pretty hard,” Peters said of the scrimmage. “Overall we just keep building from this and keep working hard.”
Friday night’s game at Foothill in Pleasanton presents a unique opportunity for the Patriots to start the 2023 season.
On one hand, there’s the goal of starting the season with a win, then there’s the chance to defeat Foothill for the first time in program history.
Heritage is 0-2 against the Falcons so far, falling to them 34-13 back in 2019 in Pleasanton and 31-18 in 2018 at home in Brentwood.
“Foothill’s kind of like us,” Fogelstrom said. “They lost a lot of guys last year, they’re not quite sure what they’re going to see Friday night. It’s a really good test for us. We’re going to attempt to make history and get after them on Friday.”
The Falcons went 6-4 during the regular season last year, bouncing back in league play after a 2-4 start in non-conference play that included a four-game losing streak that saw their offense score just 35 points in the stretch. They reached the playoffs after going undefeated in league play and lost in the NCS semifinals to eventual CIF State Runner-Up San Ramon Valley.
Friday night’s season opener could prove to be the first true test for this hopeful high-powered offense, specifically in the passing game. Although Foothill’s pass rush totaled 28.5 sacks in 12 games last year including the playoffs, its secondary grabbed only five interceptions.
Regardless, Fogelstrom said he knows that Friday night’s result won’t make or break the season, despite the historical angle there isn’t as much on the line and that the team’s performance can only get better after the scrimmage at Dublin last Friday.
“It might take a game before we really figure out who we are and that takes some time,” Fogelstrom said. “(Friday night) we took another step forward.”
