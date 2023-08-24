[photo]Heritage looks for strong start to season and first win against Foothill

Junior running back Emanuel Rankins sets to run through a Berkeley defender during last week’s scrimmage in Dublin.  Photo by Jeff Weisinger

 

In last week’s scrimmage jamboree at Dublin High, the Heritage Patriots gave a glimpse of what the offense can be capable of.

Now as the games count starting Friday night, they’ll look to finally open the curtains all the way on what they hope is the explosive offense they’ve been working on all summer.

“It’s been a long haul getting here,” head coach Dave Fogelstrom said Friday night after the jamboree. “We finally got to be right in front of three different colored jerseys. I felt like the energy was there, obviously there were a little nerves when we first came out for some guys that haven’t been in the scenario before. But all in all we needed this night.”

