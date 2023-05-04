Heritage Patriots logo_EDITORIAL ART

The Heritage Patriots boys volleyball team blew 2-0 series lead as they fell to the James Logan Colts 3-2 in the opening round of the North Coast Section playoffs Tuesday, May 2. Mistakes in each of the last three sets prevented the Patriots from securing a victory over the Colts.

“We made a lot of mistakes in the third set, and we lost the momentum and we never got it back,” head coach Janet Hannigan said of the team’s loss.

Heritage had multiple chances in the third set to win the series, needing just one point to do so but they were unable to. Leading 26-25 the Colts scored three unanswered points to come from behind and win the set 28-26. Logan won the next two sets 25-21 and 15-11.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription