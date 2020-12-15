Heritage multi-sport star Renny Buchanan recently signed a letter of intent to attend John Brown University in Northwest Arkansas.
Buchanan figures to be busy in college, as she intends to compete in soccer and indoor and outdoor track.
"The team, education and environment is nothing like I have seen before,” said Buchanan in a John Brown University news release. “The people are all so amazing and the Christ-centered community is unmatched!"
Kathleen Paulsen, John Brown University head women’s soccer coach, indicated she’s excited for Buchanan’s on-field arrival.
"Renny has a huge engine and will always be one of the fittest players on the field,” Paulsen said in the release. “She will be able to cover the ground needed to be involved on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Along with that, she has a strong soccer IQ and has great decision making when it comes to possession and services into the box."
