Heritage, Muse dominate in second half to finish season sweep of Liberty

What started as a back-and-forth matchup Thursday night at Liberty High School turned into a blowout.
Amanda Muse’s game-high 22 points and second-half defensive adjustments by head coach Mark Hurtado led the Heritage High School girls basketball team to a 62-41 win against the Lady Lions, completing the season sweep of Liberty and securing their undefeated 10-0 record in league play while finishing with a 20-win season (22-4) for just the second time in four years, when they went 22-7 in the 2019-20 campaign.
Muse scored the opening bucket and played a pivotal role in the paint defensively, especially in the second half when Heritage simply took control.
“She’s just awesome,” Hurtado said of Muse after the victory. “Everything that touches her hands she puts in the basket. (She’s) the best defender I’ve seen – great hands, great rebounder.”
Muse finished with 16 points at the half while scoring just six in limited minutes in the second half.
“We just really upped the pressure, so we fought back,” Muse said after the win. “We definitely had a lot of determination.”
After both teams traded baskets throughout the first quarter, Muse and the Patriots began to take over midway through the second quarter, after a three-pointer by Liberty’s Alexis Butler gave the Lady Lions a go-ahead, 24-21 lead.
“Our girls fight hard,” Liberty head coach Matt Malzahn said. “One of the things is that we're young and inexperienced in when we should pass and move, and when we should dribble."
“I think when we just play basketball, we play well but we try to slow it down. That's when we kind of stagnate.”
Heritage responded with a pair of threes of their own from Grace Hernandez to put Heritage back up 27-24.
Muse then grabbed a blocked shot for a second-chance layup to put Heritage up, 29-24, then added one more to keep Heritage up 31-26 in the final two minutes of the first half.
The late run in the final minutes of the first half was sparked not just by Muse and Hernandez, but by key defensive adjustments by Hurtado and the Patriots’ coaching staff just before the half.
“We changed up our press to a more aggressive man instead of zone,” Hurtado explained. “It really got us going sometimes, and these games are kind of lull to start and we just need to push the tempo and make it go hard for us.”
Heritage saw a second-half surge from junior guard Kendall McClure, whose nine points all came in the second half, tying Hernandez’s nine points on the night.
Madison Perea led the Lady Lions with eight points, all in a strong opening quarter for Liberty, with senior Hadieh Gallegos and sophomore Shyanne Smith scoring seven each.
With the playoffs now on the horizon while Heritage waits to see which division they get placed in, Muse and the Patriots are confident that this is the year that they can make a longer run into the playoffs.
“We’ve fallen short (in past years) due to circumstances,” Muse explained. “We’ve often gone in the open division and I hope we’re going Division 1, because that would be huge for us, and I think we can make a really big run.”
“We just wanted to play tough going into our last games here,” Hurtado added. “Heading into the playoffs, we don't know if we're gonna be in the open or D-1, so it was a good win."
“It's always tough to come to Liberty and beat them in their own gym. I'm proud of how the girls played when we're getting ready for the playoffs now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.