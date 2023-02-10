Heritage, Muse dominate in second half to finish season sweep of Liberty

Heritage All-American Senior Amanda Muse scores 22 points as Heritage blows out Liberty in regular season finale on Feb. 9.

What started as a back-and-forth matchup Thursday night at Liberty High School turned into a blowout.

Amanda Muse’s game-high 22 points and second-half defensive adjustments by head coach Mark Hurtado led the Heritage High School girls basketball team to a 62-41 win against the Lady Lions, completing the season sweep of Liberty and securing their undefeated 10-0 record in league play while finishing with a 20-win season (22-4) for just the second time in four years, when they went 22-7 in the 2019-20 campaign.

Muse scored the opening bucket and played a pivotal role in the paint defensively, especially in the second half when Heritage simply took control.

