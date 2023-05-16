BRENTWOOD – “You can’t win with four hits.”
All Heritage baseball head coach Kevin Brannan could do at the end as sophomore JJ Kinnaird struck out on the final out was just get up with the rest of his dugout, shake hands with the Berkeley High players and coaching staff, and congratulate his players on the season that was following the Patriots' 6-0 loss to the Yellowjackets in the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs Tuesday in Brentwood.
“Anytime you end the season, it’s kind of bittersweet," Brannan said. "Some of the struggles we had with some of the younger kids will definitely pay off for us. This is still a young team.”
The playoff win for Berkeley is “sweet” revenge for the Yellowjackets after the 10-0 loss to Heritage in the NCS playoffs last year, then 5-0 back in 2017 and 13-3 in 2016.
“It’s very sweet, man,” Yellowjackets head coach Curtis Sandeford said. “We needed this and, for me personally, to exorcise the demons. It was really good and I’m happy (for the team).”
Berkeley even faced their own obstacles before reaching the Heritage campus Tuesday afternoon. Their bus got a flat tire just after they emerged from the Caldecott tunnel near Orinda while on their way to Brentwood. First pitch of the game was delayed for 30 minutes because Berkeley arrived late because of the flat.
“We always say in order for us to win a championship, you have to go through some stuff,” Sandeford said. “This is just one of the things, but a bad break of the bus, it kind of brings us together and we came out here and we were ready to go today.”
Heritage was held to just four hits by Berkeley junior starter Daniel Beadles as seniors Nicholas Leffel and Riley Pimentel, along with junior KC Karbowski were the only Patriots to record hits on the day for Heritage.
Despite the overall struggles at the plate, Heritage had their chances to win, let alone score on Tuesday.
They loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning as senior Nicholas Leffel opened the inning with a single to left. Then with two outs, Riley Pimentel also singled down the third-base line and junior Gio Martini drew a walk as the Patriots looked to strike early. However, junior Elijah Ward struck out swinging to end the inning.
“It was definitely a turning point,” Heritage senior outfielder Anthony Potestio said.
Later on in the fourth inning, with Berkeley up by one, Pimentel and Martini both walked and made their way into scoring position before KC Karbowski struck out. Tyler Williams popped out to shortstop to end that threat on the following at-bat.
Potestio, one of just seven total seniors on the team this year, was shut down on the day, going 0-for-3 at the plate. Potestio was one of Heritage’s best hitters this season, hitting a team-leading .464 batting average in 27 games played.
“We just didn’t get the bats going,” Potestio said. “We weren’t hitting that well (on Tuesday).”
The lineup struggles for Heritage were nothing new as the regular season came to a close along with their run in the Bay Valley Athletic League tournament.
In the team’s last four losses, including Tuesday, they scored just one run on 16 total hits. In their 1-0 win against Pittsburg in the BVAL tournament final on May 11 , they tallied just three total hits, and totaled just five hits in their league-clinching 1-0 win against Liberty on May 4.
Beadles went 6 ⅔ inning, allowing those four hits, while striking out six and walking five.
“Beadles was good today,” Berkeley head coach Curtis Sandeford said. “He’s been doing that all year. When he needs to make the pitches, he makes the pitches.”
Junior Manny Salles sparked the Jackets’ lineup Tuesday. Going 3-for-4 at the plate with five RBI, including a bases-clearing, three-RBI double to deep right to put Berkeley up 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning.
“We got a lot of chances throughout the game, we just didn’t capitalize and they did,” Potestio said.
Roberts, Erhorn toss combined no-hitter as Liberty beats Dublin to advance in NCS
Junior David Roberts and senior Cole Ehrhorn combined for 11 strikeouts in their joint no-hitter Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Dublin in their NCS first-round matchup.
Roberts started and went six innings, striking out nine while allowing six walks in the win. Ehrhorn entered the game in the seventh inning and struck out two to close out the victory.
Senior Sutter Doctolero went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a run scored, while fellow senior Luke Hyland went 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Liberty advances to the quarterfinals in the NCS playoffs where they will travel to Concord to take on top seed De La Salle Friday at 3 p.m.
Freedom stuns fourth-seed Amador Valley in extras to advance
It might have taken 13th-seed Freedom an extra inning to pull the upset, but the Falcons scored two runs in the eighth inning at Amador Valley to upset the fourth-seeded Dons 2-0 in their NCS first-round game.
Amador’s pitching held the Falcons to just four hits on the day. However, Freedom managed to score late off of Dons starter Matthew Foley.
Freedom, on the other hand, held the Dons to three hits in the win.
The Falcons advanced to the quarterfinals in the NCS playoffs with the win and will take on 12th-seed Pittsburg Friday at 5 p.m.
