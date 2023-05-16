BRENTWOOD – “You can’t win with four hits.”

All Heritage baseball head coach Kevin Brannan could do at the end as sophomore JJ Kinnaird struck out on the final out was just get up with the rest of his dugout, shake hands with the Berkeley High players and coaching staff, and congratulate his players on the season that was following the Patriots' 6-0 loss to the Yellowjackets in the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs Tuesday in Brentwood.

“Anytime you end the season, it’s kind of bittersweet," Brannan said. "Some of the struggles we had with some of the younger kids will definitely pay off for us. This is still a young team.”

